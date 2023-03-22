Innova Wealth Partners Sells 5,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 217,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.