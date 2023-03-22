Innova Wealth Partners Sells 2,295 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 148,040 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.