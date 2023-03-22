Innova Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

