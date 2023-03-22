Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.16.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

