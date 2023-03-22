Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Decreased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingevity

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.20. 15,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.