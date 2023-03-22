Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.13

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.
