IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Shares Up 16%

Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 271,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 138,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

IMARA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $165.80 million, a PE ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 2,828 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Gray sold 2,464 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $46,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,214 shares of company stock worth $5,343,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA

IMARA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,343,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

