Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1194368046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.

About Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs Plc engages in media and technology business, focuses providing online marketing, and content and technology driven products. It also engages in digital and social media publishing activities. The company offers advisory services to clients on their businesses; and delivers campaigns, as well as provides creative services to its clients.

Featured Stories

