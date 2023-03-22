Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1194368046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Iconic Labs Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.
About Iconic Labs
Iconic Labs Plc engages in media and technology business, focuses providing online marketing, and content and technology driven products. It also engages in digital and social media publishing activities. The company offers advisory services to clients on their businesses; and delivers campaigns, as well as provides creative services to its clients.
Featured Stories
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.