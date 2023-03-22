IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

IBEX opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

