Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock remained flat at $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,875. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.