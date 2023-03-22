Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises approximately 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

