Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 153,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

