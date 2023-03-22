Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $1.50 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00354071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.25 or 0.25735147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

