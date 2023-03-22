Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

