Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
