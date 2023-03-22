Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 505,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTI stock opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

