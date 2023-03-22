Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.21. 352,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

