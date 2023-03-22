Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
