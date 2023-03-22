Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

