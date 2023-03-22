Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.10. 422,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $202.40 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

