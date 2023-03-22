Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.53. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 570,466 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

