HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.56

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HORIBA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.01.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

