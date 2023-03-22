Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. 445,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

