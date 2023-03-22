Horan Securities Inc. Sells 491 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

