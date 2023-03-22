Horan Securities Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,626. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

