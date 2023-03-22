Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,399. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

