Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $45,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.66. 99,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

