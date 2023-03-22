Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,477. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

