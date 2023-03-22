Horan Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 514,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

