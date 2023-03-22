Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 2,799 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.