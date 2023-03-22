Hive (HIVE) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $183.80 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,766,000 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

