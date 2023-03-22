H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. 78,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,397. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

