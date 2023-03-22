H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $815,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

