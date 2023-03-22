H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

TIPX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,488. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

