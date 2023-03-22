H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys 1,737 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,721. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

