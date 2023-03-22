HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

LON:HGT opened at GBX 344 ($4.22) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 110.30, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Erika Schraner bought 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £49,942.44 ($61,331.75). 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.