Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

