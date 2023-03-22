Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

