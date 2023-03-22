Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day moving average of $254.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

