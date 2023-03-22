Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

