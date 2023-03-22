Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.