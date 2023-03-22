Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

