Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.
Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %
HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Read More
