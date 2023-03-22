Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.