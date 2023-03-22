Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF):

3/18/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Herbalife Nutrition is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

