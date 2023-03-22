Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.72

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 86287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HENKY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.