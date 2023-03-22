Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 3.4%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 3,768,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,529,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.07 ($0.03).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £22.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

