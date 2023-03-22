Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45. 1,315,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,731,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

