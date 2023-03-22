Hedron Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $116.31 million and approximately $638,464.87 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

