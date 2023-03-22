Head to Head Comparison: SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JOANN and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 2 4 0 0 1.67 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

JOANN presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.23%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given JOANN’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JOANN is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

JOANN has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JOANN and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -4.24% -11.59% -0.42% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.42 billion 0.04 $56.70 million ($2.37) -0.88 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.35 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

JOANN beats SIGNA Sports United on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. JOANN Inc. offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. As of March 21, 2022, it operated 848 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

