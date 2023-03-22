Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 136,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

